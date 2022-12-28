CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base Senior Airmen Anthony Johnson and Ethan Barker are well known for going the extra mile to help others and contribute to the 90th Missile Wing's mission.
Johnson is the team chief of the 790th Maintenance Squadron's Mechanical and Pneudraulics Section. The section ensures that all nuclear support equipment and vehicles dispatched to the missile complex are maintained to the highest standard.
He called his Unsung Heroes nomination a great honor.
"It is truly just amazing," he said.
Johnson is from Goldston, North Carolina. He decided to join the U.S. Air Force shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He has served the last four years at F.E. Warren, his first base.
"I knew I couldn't just sit around and let terrorism take hold and allow the American way of life to be infringed upon," Johnson said. "I felt it was my duty to uphold the freedom and honor put into place by generations before me and carry that torch forward."
Barker is a team chief of the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron's Electro-Mechanical Team. Regardless of rain, snow, hail or wind, Barker is responsible for repairing and maintaining components essential to the longevity and daily operation of the Minuteman III weapons system.
Being nominated as an Unsung Hero is an honor for him and his team, Barker said.
"It helps to motivate us on the days when we might need it, knowing that what we're doing is not only important, but appreciated and recognized, as well," Barker said.
Barker expressed his appreciation of Master Sgts. Aaron Ruan, Sean Weaver, Clint Wall and Adam Urban for their constant motivation and lessons.
"They are the cause for much of the hard work and dedication I try to perform on a daily basis," he said.
Barker is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He said that he joined the Air Force to gain work and life experiences in a great career, surrounded by the people and opportunities he would need to succeed.
He has been serving in the Air Force for four years and has been working at F.E. Warren since February 2019.
Johnson's and Barker's supervisors nominated them for Unsung Heroes.
Tech. Sgt. Ryan Braat is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Mechanical and Pneuduralics Section. He oversees Johnson's day-to-day operations.
Johnson's complete dedication to the mission and his attitude make him a standout, Braat said.
"Senior Airman Johnson shows an unwavering positive attitude and brings an energy to the team that is not seen very often," Braat explained.
"Even while facing daunting tasks and impossible timelines, Johnson delivers an infectious motivation that permeates the section and makes not only himself, but his team exceed all standards," he added.
For example, this past summer, four large maintenance vehicles used to transport the Minuteman III needed to be restored. Typically, this task will take several hundred hours and a collection of highly skilled team members.
However, with Johnson leading the way, the team completed the task in an astounding 87 hours through the clever use of split shifts and 24-hour staffing, Braat said.
"The logistics of this endeavor alone were hard to wrap your mind around, but Johnson and his team broke it down task by task, hour by hour, person by person and crafted the perfect plan," Braat said.
When fully executed, the plan went off without a hitch. Several highly complex, highly precise and seldom performed, rarely seen operations were completed, allowing the nuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missile mission to flourish and succeed, Braat added.
"Without Johnson's outside-the-box thinking, drive and can-do attitude, this task surely would not have been accomplished in even double the time," Braat said.
Braat extended a personal thank-you to Johnson "for being the backbone of the section and making us all strive to be better and do better every day."
Urban is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Electro-Mechanical Team. He was one of his instructors when Barker went through technical training, and has been a supervisor of his shop for nearly three years.
"Airman Barker is one of the hardest working, most dedicated airmen we have," Urban said.
Urban said that Barker consistently volunteers to cover for other team chiefs, especially on difficult and complicated jobs.
Barker accomplishes all of his tasks with expert troubleshooting skills, dogged determination and always with courtesy and professionalism, Urban wrote in the nomination.
Urban added that Barker often thinks outside the box. As a result, he's figured out solutions to many issues where other team chiefs struggled.
"Having been around him for a long time, I've really seen him grow," Urban said. "I truly cannot be prouder of the exceptional airman he's become today."