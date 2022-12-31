CHEYENNE – Kindness can change everything.

For nearly 10 years, Audrey Apodaca has served as the social services director at The Salvation Army Cheyenne Corps. In all that time, she’s remained steadfast in her belief that, in addition to offering concrete assistance and services, it’s her responsibility to treat everyone who comes through the door with kindness and love.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus