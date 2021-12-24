About seven years ago, Cindy Bradley decided to bring Girls on the Run to Wyoming.
She hasn’t regretted her decision once.
“I love that Girls on the Run makes girls feel strong and that they’re capable of doing hard things,” Bradley said.
Girls on the Run is a national nonprofit that opened a chapter in Wyoming in 2016. The after-school program has a curriculum that fosters emotional and mental growth in girls and helps them train to run a celebratory 5K at the end of the 10-week course. Bradley has served as the group’s volunteer executive director since its founding.
She said she was shopping online in 2014 when she came across an advertisement for Girls on the Run. Intrigued, she convinced her two teenage daughters to volunteer and run the 5K with her in Denver.
The thrilled look of accomplishment on her daughters’ faces as they crossed the finish line touched Bradley’s heart.
Wyoming was the only state not to have a Girls on the Run chapter, so Bradley decided to change that.
She had to raise $10,000, have a business plan and find board members for the national organization to see Wyoming as a viable chapter. It took about 18 months.
“There were so many people that helped Girls on the Run get off the ground successfully, including board members, coaches, schools, sponsors and parents,” Bradley recalled. “We just found the best of the best to help.”
Today, the program has grown from the initial 32 girls in Cheyenne participating the first year to more than 750 girls in Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Burlington and Dayton having participated.
“It has been a proud moment to be able to start something and watch it grow into such an impactful organization that it is now,” Bradley said.
Bradley commits time and energy to the program almost every single day, said Cathy Jarosh, a Girls on the Run board member.
“Cindy has an incredible way of getting people on board with something she is excited about,” Jarosh said. “Whether it’s family, friends, coworkers or people she’s just met, her passion is contagious, and she’s very persuasive.”
Through the program, trained volunteer adult coaches present girls in third through fifth grades with strategies and skills for navigating through life, and demonstrate the value of teamwork, healthy relationships and fitness.
“We empower girls that they can do anything they set their minds to, even finishing a 5K,” Bradley explained.
Bradley said girls receive positive spirit, accomplishment and joy from completing the program.
“What I love about the program is the potential for kids to take skills that we’ve taught them and carry them through the rest of their life,” she said.
Girls who have participated in the program have become runners, joined cross-country teams and even raised money for the Wyoming chapter, Bradley said.
Bradley saw starting Girls on the Run here as a way to give back to the community her family has called home for more than 20 years.
“I’m not necessarily a runner, but I have always been athletic,” Bradley said.
While growing up in Evergreen, Colorado, she played on boys soccer and basketball teams. She also participated in high school volleyball and tennis teams.
“My parents always instilled in me ‘never say you can’t do this,’” she said. “I assumed positive intent, led with an open heart and always landed on my feet.”
She worked in real estate in the Highlands Ranch area of Colorado for seven years. That’s where she met her husband, Tom. They moved to Wyoming after Tom got a job in Cheyenne. Bradley said they never looked back, loving the small-town feel of Cheyenne.
After coming to Cheyenne, Cindy Bradley switched from real estate to finance as a mortgage loan originator with Wallick & Volk in 1998. She has been in the top 1% of mortgage originators in the nation for the last couple of decades. Additionally, the Wyoming Community Development Authority recognized Bradley as the 2013 Wyoming Lender of the Year.
Helping people at her job is a feel-good moment for Bradley.
“You’re part of their most important purchase of their life, and you need to lead with positive intent to do the best for your clients,” Bradley said.
Having a wonderful team at work opened up some free time for Bradley to start a Girls on the Run chapter in Wyoming.
“I was in a place where I could give back more, and the kids were getting older, so they could help, too,” Bradley said.
Volunteering with Girls on the Run has even become a family affair. Bradley’s children have helped with everything from administrative tasks like data entry to becoming running buddies.
Girls on the Run is one of the best things that she has been a part of, Bradley said.
“I’m so happy to be on staff with a crew of amazing board members and volunteers,” she said. “They’re the do-ers and ready to influence the state.”
Bradley is working on expanding the program further by adding a Heart and Sole program for middle school-aged girls. Jarosh said she is grateful for Bradley’s initiative and commitment to grow Girls on the Run.
“Girls on the Run is such an incredible program that it’s not hard to get excited about it, but Cindy’s energy really keeps us all moving forward with the mission of spreading this program to as many girls in our state as possible,” Jarosh said.
Bradley encouraged those wanting to support Girls on the Run to visit www.gotrwyoming.org.