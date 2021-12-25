Marty Curran believes weightlifting properly is like a fountain of youth, and a means to a stronger, healthier and longer life.
Three years ago, his passion for weightlifting led him to open Cheyenne Barbell, located at 1418 Logan Ave. He operates the small strength, conditioning and nutrition training facility in his spare time to help others.
“The changes that I’ve seen with people make me emotional,” Curran said, his voice trembling. “That’s what it is about.”
When she started training with Curran more than three years ago, Patricia Corrigan, who turns 80 in February, didn’t know anything about weightlifting.
“He is truly my unsung hero, and knowing him has made a huge impact on my life,” Corrigan wrote in her nomination of Curran for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Unsung Hero series.
“I am rather proud to say that I have come to love it myself, and have even medaled in competition,” she added.
Curran said he became passionate about strength training later in life after gaining weight.
He grew up back East and served in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on radar jamming and electronic countermeasures.
After serving in the Air Force in California, Curran stopped in Cheyenne to visit his grandparents in 2000 and stayed.
Curran said Cheyenne was nice and quiet, compared to growing up on the East Coast. “The place was very appealing, and I never left.”
Over the years, he worked a couple of jobs in electronics and ended up at DISH Network, handling video and coding. Today, he works for a larger company in the telecommunications industry doing broadcast system design.
By age 40, Curran weighed more than 300 pounds and was pre-diabetic. Through dieting, he dropped to 205 pounds. Unfortunately, he didn’t feel any better and hurt all the time, he said.
He knew that he needed to try something else. He started researching best practices for strength training and nutrition, and found a coach to help him.
Curran became hooked on strength training and weightlifting for health, not bodybuilding.
He also started to compete for personal motivation. He is a Masters Champion Strengthlifter and Powerlifter in both the U.S. Strengthlifting Federation and U.S. Powerlifting Association.
“Competition is a target of something I shoot for, and I have to get ready to compete every day,” he said.
Curran, now 55, realizes that there might be a time soon when he needs to take weight off the bar, but hopefully it is not for a while yet, he said.
After going through his own fitness journey to improve his health, Curran said he realized that what he learned was too valuable not to share. He wanted to share his experience and knowledge with others.
Curran became a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, a Precision Nutrition Pn1 Certified Coach and a U.S. Powerlifting Association Coach.
He started coaching a few friends in his basement, and then added a few clients to the mix.
As the number of clients grew, Curran found a location to house a small gym filled with four racks and weight equipment. The facility opened in 2019.
“We’re not a traditional gym, where people exercise on machines to lose weight,” he explained.
The emphasis is on goal-orientated strength training using only barbells for squats, overhead presses, deadlifts and bench presses. Use of only barbells is how Cheyenne Barbell derived its name.
In his spare time, Curran trains clients to gain strength through natural, normal and loaded human movements. He also coaches them to fine-tune their diets to support their strength training and overall health.
Cheyenne Barbell is not a bunch of meatheads just lifting, Curran added. His clients range from teens and seniors to competitive powerlifters and strengthlifters. His clients are almost exclusively women.
“Everybody’s in there looking to improve their health, both physical and mental, and make their lives better,” he said.
Cheyenne Barbell makes enough money to pay the rent, with anything extra invested in new equipment, he said. But, for Curran, the main point is helping others, not making money.
He wakes up at 4 a.m. to train eight clients before heading to his telecommunications job. After work, he heads back to the gym to train clients until 8:30 p.m.
Most train three times a week, with older clients coming in just twice to allow extra time for recovery. Curran develops their training program in advance and helps them progress toward their goals.
“I watch everybody squat, deadlift, and really everything, and I give them feedback on their form right on the spot, if needed,” he said.
That extra attention makes a difference for his clients.
Curran is a good listener, interested in his clients, and very knowledgeable about matters relating to nutrition, physiology and anatomy, Corrigan said in her nomination.
“You can sense he wants the best for them in terms of their overall health and being the best they can be,” Corrigan added.
Curran pointed out how proud he is of Corrigan’s progress. She has already signed up for another competition in January.