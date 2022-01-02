For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Maureen Hurley, 83, felt overwhelmed upon hearing that her husband nominated her as an Unsung Hero.
After all, she has spent her life quietly trying to help out where she could. She has fostered babies of incarcerated women, adopted children, helped the homeless, supported veterans and cared for those who attend her church.
“Maureen never asks for recognition for any of this; she just does it because it needs to be done,” her husband, John, wrote in the nomination.
“I believe that if you are capable of helping someone that you just step up and do it,” she said.
Maureen was born in California in the 1930s. She recalled growing up in the middle of an orange orchard and days spent on uncrowded California beaches as a teen.
Banking was the career that Maureen started at a very early age. One of the banks she worked for paid for her commercial lending education. She became one of two women in commercial lending in Orange County, California.
The Hurleys met later in life after previous marriages ended. His sister introduced them, and they dated for five years before getting married. They have been married for more than 40 years and counting.
About a year after they married, Maureen quit her job to focus on being a full-time mother. That’s when her dedication to helping others fully started.
Maureen explained she helps wherever she sees a need. “A lot of good things have happened in my life. That’s maybe why I feel compelled to do it,” she said.
“Nine times out of 10, I’m the one that is blessed by it, because I have met such fantastic people,” Maureen said. “They don’t realize what they give back to me.”
She said she has formed lifelong friendships with those she has helped.
While volunteering at the VA hospital in Long Beach, California, Maureen met a veteran, a quadriplegic, who had an incarcerated son in New Mexico.
When the veteran died, Maureen continued writing and calling his son, and still does today. The Hurleys have visited him twice over the past 30 years. He calls her “Mom.”
During this time, Maureen also became involved with Match Two Prison Ministries, which matches community volunteers with inmates. As a result, the Hurleys began weekly and holiday visits with a 22-year-old woman inmate, a relationship that lasted for several years.
Maureen was shocked when she discovered that many women who give birth in prison don’t see their babies until they are released unless family members take them.
The Hurleys obtained a foster care license and took in five infants over three years. They didn’t take any money from the county, except for medical care.
They cared for the newborns, knowing it was short-term, and making sure to take the babies to visit their mothers so they could build a bond with them, Maureen said.
Three of the babies returned to their mothers upon their release. For Maureen, returning the babies was joyful, but she still grieved for the loss of children who had been part of their lives, she said.
The couple adopted two of the children, plus the half-brother of one of them, because the mothers couldn’t care for them at the time.
One of the birth mothers came to live with the Hurleys for a year. They helped her get on her feet, but she relinquished her son to them so he could have a better life, Maureen explained.
She came with the Hurleys to Wyoming in 2003, helping them get settled in Cheyenne. “We have a close relationship to this day,” Maureen added.
The Hurleys moved to Cheyenne because one of their children, who was in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed here.
“Cheyenne has the nicest people here,” Maureen said, gushing. “There’s not any place that I go that somebody doesn’t stop, and we talk for five or 10 minutes.”
After moving to Cheyenne, Maureen became involved with the X-Junior Women’s Club, Cheyenne Christian Women, Daughters of the American Revolution and various Bible studies.
She volunteered at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center as the “coffee and cookie cart lady” once a week. She sent goodie boxes to deployed military units.
Her many volunteer endeavors slowed when Maureen received an unexpected call from Oklahoma Children’s Services.
Maureen discovered that she had two great-grandsons, who were 2 and 4 at the time and in foster care. They had been separated and bounced around in different foster homes.
The Hurleys, then in their 70s, adopted them.
“I realized that I needed to stay home, be a grandma for them and give them some stability in their life,” she said, explaining the boys became her primary focus.
Maureen has started volunteering more now that the boys are 12 and 14 years old. She mainly helps out at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which they attend.
Maureen focuses on the little things to show she cares, she said. She makes and sends cards anonymously to church members who have birthdays and anniversaries. She prepares and delivers meals to those who don’t get out much, are elderly or have a physical condition.
The Christmas season is a flurry of activity in their home, whether it is making gifts or meals for others. The Hurleys made more than 40 gift packages of popcorn, peanut brittle and fudge for all the teachers at the school their great-grandsons attend.
Maureen is “a wonderful woman who spends a lot of time and energy making sure someone else is doing OK,” her husband wrote.
“I was so very touched that he thinks so highly of me,” she said, tearing up. “It’s very special to me.”