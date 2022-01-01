Trish Peoples decided to have a long, productive volunteer life after retiring from the U.S. Air Force.
She had recalled a life-changing conversation with a higher-ranking officer early in her career. His comments about wanting to volunteer changed the direction of Peoples’ retirement.
“I think I’m busier than when I was when I was working,” Peoples said. “But, with my personality, I wouldn’t be happy just sitting around.”
When Peoples and her husband, Rod, retired from the Air Force, they decided to move to Cheyenne. They had been stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in the late 1990s.
Peoples explained that she was drawn to the military way of life, wanting to live in different communities and the camaraderie experienced in the military. She also liked being paid the same as a man, which wasn’t always the case in civilian life.
After three and a half years of college, Peoples joined the U.S. Army because she didn’t know what type of career to pursue. She returned to finish college and then joined the U.S. Air Force. She served in the Air Force as a personnel officer, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. She was stationed in Florida, Maine, Germany, Colorado, California and Wyoming.
When they returned to Cheyenne, Peoples began finding volunteer opportunities that she was passionate about helping. She also spent four years as the adjutant/quartermaster for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Wyoming.
Peoples is an individual that all organizations would love to have as a member, Katherine Van Dell wrote in her nomination of Peoples for the Unsung Heroes recognition.
Van Dell serves with Peoples on the board for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in Wyoming (GFWC-Wyoming).
“Trish is a dedicated, hard worker,” Van Dell wrote. “You want something accomplished, you ask Trish Peoples. She’ll have it done in record time, and it will be of high quality.”
Peoples has discovered many volunteer opportunities through her involvement with the GFWC-Wyoming. There are three clubs in Cheyenne that belong under that GFWC-Wyoming umbrella. The clubs are dedicated to improving the community through hands-on involvement and financial aid.
She is currently the president-elect of GFWC-Wyoming and belongs to two of the Cheyenne Clubs – X-JWC and Meadowlarks. She also is a past president of the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne.
The clubs have guest speakers from various nonprofits. When one of the nonprofits catches Peoples’ eye, she will offer to help, she said.
“I’ll jump in behind the scenes and try to figure something out,” she said.
That’s how she became involved with the Unaccompanied Students Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the young homeless population in Laramie and Natrona counties.
Peoples was the first USI board president after the organization became a nonprofit. She explained how proud she was of the nonprofit, which has homes in Cheyenne and Casper for homeless youth.
Lately, much of her time has been focused on fully funding the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne. Peoples serves on the museum’s board and helps with fundraising.
“I think we can do better for our kids and have a place where kids can learn and have fun at the same time,” Peoples said, explaining her dedication to the effort.
The board is moving forward with plans to build the museum’s first phase at 1618 O’Neil Ave. The museum is expected to break ground in 2022.
Peoples has also helped find funding for renovations at the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless. The nonprofit runs the Welcome Mat Day Center, the only day center servicing the homeless.
One of her favorite pet projects was finding 10-year-old Rosie Weiss to paint a mural on the inside wall of the coalition. The outcome was so inspiring and wonderful for everyone, Peoples said. “Rosie’s incredible skills changed the whole feel of the interior.”
Peoples belongs to Veterans of Foreign Wars Frontier Post 11453, which shares a building on South Greeley Highway with the Veterans’ Rock Cheyenne Chapter.
The VFW post has recently been helping Veterans’ Rock start a food bank. With the help of the Central High School Junior ROTC program, the VFW Post collected 5,700 pounds of food during a recent food drive.
“Veterans’ Rock is doing a fabulous job reaching out to veterans to help them get the support they need,” Peoples said.
Peoples explained that she likes to see different groups joining together to help others.
“When you get a group of people from different groups working together, I believe that the outcome is always exponentially better,” Peoples said.
Peoples stressed that she doesn’t do any of these volunteer efforts alone.
“I have a core of people that help me in all my harebrained schemes, and often I will call or text them to help me with a project,” she said.
She thanked the community of Cheyenne, her friends and her husband for being very kind and giving.
“I work a lot of hours because I truly love what I do,” Peoples said.