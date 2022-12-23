CHEYENNE – Sandy Stewart believes people should do more for their neighbors.
Stewart didn’t know Ron Hellengreen when he moved into the apartment next door. But that didn’t stop her from helping him when she found out that he could barely walk and didn’t have a phone or a car.
Hellengreen, in his late 60s, is battling his second go-round with cancer. He found out earlier this year that he had three cancerous tumors on his bladder. His sixth surgery was in November. He can barely walk because of his bad back and other health issues.
“You would not believe all the help she’s been for me,” he said. “She has been a godsend.”
Stewart has always believed in giving back to help others, she said.
“My mother always told me, ‘There’s joy in giving,’ and she was right,” Stewart said.
She grew up in Wisconsin and moved to Wyoming to work for the railroad in Douglas. She worked there for 25 years before moving to Cheyenne when the coal mine slowed down. She said she plans to work for Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne until she retires.
This past summer, Stewart was off of work, recovering from a total knee replacement. That’s when she found out about Hellengreen’s health situation.
Hellengreen had two rough months this summer until doctors diagnosed his cancer, and he had the surgery in November, she explained.
Stewart has taken him to doctor’s appointments and the emergency room five times in the middle of the night.
She also shops for Hellengreen. Sometimes, she buys groceries. Most times, she uses his Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card, which provides monthly benefits that help low-income households buy food.
She said that when she was off this summer, helping him was easy to do. Now that she’s back at work, she just finds ways to fit it into her schedule. He text messages her what he needs.
Stewart is a sweetheart, Hellengreen said. “I’ve never met anyone like her.”
“She knows that I like McDonald’s,” he said, giving another example of her kindness. “She’ll sometimes bring me a couple of Quarter Pounders when she gets off work and never takes any money for it.”
“It’s not that much – something nice here and there,” Stewart explained. “He is such a nice neighbor and very appreciative.”
Stewart said she is thankful Hellengreen is doing better after the surgery. He now has a phone and plans to get a car.
He said, “I beat it once before, and I can beat it again.”
While she appreciates being nominated, she is just one of many helping others in the community, Stewart added.
Cheyenne is a very giving town, with plenty of examples of community service, ranging from Thankful Thursdays raising money to help others to the volunteers that make Cheyenne Frontier Days successful, Stewart said.
Stewart pointed out that even Hellengreen’s friend Burt Maxwell has done so much more for Hellengreen than she has. For example, Maxwell has taken him to Denver for surgery and follow-up appointments.
Hellengreen sees it much differently.
What stands out to him is Stewart’s compassion, kindness and willingness to help a complete stranger in need.
“She doesn’t know me from Adam, but that didn’t stop her from helping me,” he said in a handwritten note to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to nominate Stewart.
“I do not know where I’d be right now if it weren’t for her and a couple of other friends I have,” Hellengreen said. “She’s a hero to me.”