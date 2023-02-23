...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and east central, south
central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Updated publication gives 'Just the Facts' about Wyoming
CHEYENNE – A new edition of “Just the Facts” has been released by the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division.
The updated publication provides an easily accessible collection of statistics, presenting a broad range of quality-of-life factors in Wyoming. Information categories include demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime and law enforcement. The data displays facts for the most recent period for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states and the change from the previous period.
Some examples:
Wyoming’s population that are veterans was 8.1% in 2021, ranking fourth, compared with 9.8% in Alaska (most) and 3.6% in New Jersey (least).
The Wyoming median household income was $65,204 in 2021, ranking 31st, compared with $90,203 in Maryland and $48,716 in Mississippi.
Wyoming’s homeownership rate was 72.1% in 2021, ranking 12th.
“Policymakers and the general public can use this publication in a variety of ways — it can help to identify certain areas warranting further study, or it enables people to see how Wyoming is faring compared to other states,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Economic Analysis Division. “With comparison, numbers become a lot more meaningful and revealing to readers.”