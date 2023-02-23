CHEYENNE – A new edition of “Just the Facts” has been released by the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division.

The updated publication provides an easily accessible collection of statistics, presenting a broad range of quality-of-life factors in Wyoming. Information categories include demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime and law enforcement. The data displays facts for the most recent period for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states and the change from the previous period.

