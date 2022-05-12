...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills,
Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced
visibilities could be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
A screenshot of the House of Representatives district map on the Wyoming Legislature's website, www.wyoleg.gov.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s interactive maps for House and Senate districts, reflecting changes made during this year’s redistricting process, are now available on the Legislature’s 2022 legislative redistricting homepage slider.
This online tool allows members of the public to enter their address and search for which legislative districts they currently reside in, as well as their new 2022 election districts, by toggling between the links for current and 2022 election plans listed at the top of the interactive legislative map. Links to the updated legislative district maps are available on the Legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov.
During the 2022 Budget Session, the Legislature adopted a redistricting plan to redraw the geographic boundaries of legislative districts throughout Wyoming, as required every 10 years by the state Constitution. This year, the Legislature adopted a plan to add members to the House and Senate, totaling 62 House Districts and 31 Senate Districts.
For more information regarding the 2022 election, visit the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website at sos.wyo.gov/Elections.