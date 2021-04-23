CHEYENNE – Crews from Cheyenne’s Urban Forestry Division will begin spraying spruce trees on Monday to prevent ips beetle infestations at several city parks and city-owned properties.
Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift. Crews will need to spray the entire trunk and larger branches with an insecticide.
Residents are asked to stay away from crews while spraying and avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.
If you have questions about the spraying operations, or to learn more about spruce ips beetle, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428.