CHEYENNE – In conjunction with Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services and Wyoming State Forestry, crews from the city’s Urban Forestry Division will be placing Emerald Ash Borer traps in ash trees at several city parks and city-owned properties during the next week.
The traps are green and consist of ascending funnels and a collection cup on the bottom. Each trap will have a non-toxic hexenol attractant attached that is used to lure EAB adults to them. The traps will be hung in the canopies of ash trees.
Residents are asked to stay away from these traps and avoid touching any traps that might have fallen. Instead, please contact Cheyenne Urban Forestry to retrieve any downed traps.
To date, Cheyenne has not detected EAB in any of the local ash tree populations, but infestations have occurred in cities as close as Boulder, Longmont and Fort Collins, Colorado.
Traps will be checked periodically throughout the summer and will be taken down in mid-September.
For more information or concerns, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428.