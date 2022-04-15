...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Urban Forestry to spray spruce trees in city parks and properties
CHEYENNE – Crews from the city of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division will begin spraying spruce trees on Tuesday, April 19, to prevent ips beetle infestation at several city parks and city-owned properties.
Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift, according to a news release. Crews will need to spray the entire trunk and larger branches with an insecticide.
Residents are asked to stay away from spraying crews and avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.
If you have questions about the spraying operations or to learn more about spruce ips beetle, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428.