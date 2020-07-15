CHEYENNE – Crews from the city of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division will be spraying spruce trees to prevent ips beetle infestations at several city parks and city-owned properties this week.
Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift. Crews will need to spray the entire trunk and larger branches with an insecticide.
Residents are being asked to stay away from spraying crews and avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.
If you have questions, contact Urban Forestry at 307-637-6428.