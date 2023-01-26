CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Urban Renewal Authority Board meeting scheduled for Feb. 2 has been canceled. The next URA board meeting will be March 2.
The URA was created by the Cheyenne City Council in June 2021 to encourage redevelopment of urban areas.
For more information on urban renewal, visit cheyennecity.org/ura.
