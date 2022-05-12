CHEYENNE – While the Urban Renewal Authority board approved a renewal plan Thursday morning that includes the downtown Hynds Building and the adjacent hole, the recommendation to the Cheyenne Planning Commission will not reference condemning the area.
The decision to take out the language was made after hearing public testimony from Hynds Building owner David Hatch and his Realtor, Jim Weaver. Both expressed being adamantly opposed to condemnation under the argument it was a blighted building, after learning from Mayor Patrick Collins that the city had incorporated it into its agenda last week.
Hatch told commissioners at the meeting he does support being a part of the downtown renewal efforts, but he wants to move forward with negotiations to sell to the Downtown Development Authority or other possible buyers. He received an offer of $2.5 million from the DDA on March 16, and said he has heard no response to his counteroffer related to the terms of the agreement.
If the language previously included to condemn the area had been approved, his building could have faced eminent domain proceedings, instead of him being able to sell it on his own. But it is not the city's final opportunity to acquire the property.
“We have development plans in place. We’ve got offers that we’re working with developers on,” Hatch said. “So this is backward, quite frankly. The Hynds right now is going forward under my ownership.”
However, a resolution declaring the building and the adjacent hole a blight was adopted by the Cheyenne City Council in June 2021. It cited deteriorated or deteriorating structures, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, and conditions that endanger life or property by fire and other causes.
For some of these same reasons, city planner Mark Christensen said Thursday that it is being considered as part of the urban renewal plan. He said in a staff report that much of the building had remained vacant for 40 years, and the longer it remains mostly unoccupied, the more likely it is to fall into disrepair. Christensen also stated that with the significant historic resource at stake, any efforts to purchase or rehabilitate it were stagnant.
“Those certainly pertain to the hole, but in the seven years that I have been owner of the building, more has happened toward the revitalization and the renovation of the Hynds Building than ever before,” Hatch said.
Some of the refurbishments he listed since he bought the building from a Colorado investment company were replacing all the broken windows and the entrance doors, cleaning and repainting the awning, completing extensive work on the interior and removing unnecessary walls. He previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the first floor of the building has been fully occupied by 10 artists, and the second floor and basement are leased occasionally to photography studios.
He said any attempt to condemn and acquire the building was based on faulty reasoning under statutes.
Making progress
On Thursday, URA commissioner Chet Halverson said it was never the board’s intention to force condemnation, but to move the process along.
Other commissioners said they were also not aware the building had gone through a significant number of renovations. Learning about this now impacted their decision-making process. Chairman Katie Aymes explained none of the commissioners had been in the building to see the changes, after which Hatch offered to take them on a tour.
A motion to delay a recommendation to the Planning Commission and hold a special meeting was considered in order to accept the offer to visit the building and the hole before voting. It was withdrawn due to timeline concerns.
The next Urban Renewal Authority meeting is a the end of June, when the tax increment funding deadline approaches, and commissioners want the financial support to be available. It is one of the many benefits of being included in the revitalization plan, which Hatch’s Realtor Weaver said they were interested in.
“If the current owner wants to utilize the TIF (tax increment financing) that would now be available, then we can proceed,” Weaver said. “It’s all about the condemnation and the taking of this property that we are objecting to.”
Other authorized actions besides providing financing under the Urban Renewal Authority are improving streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks; relocating utilities as necessary; restoring and improving the historic structures; and facilities economic development and site beautification. It also includes setting the framework for the acquisition of the lot, but the amendment passed by the commissioners removed any mention in the language for condemnation.
This does not mean the recommendation for the motion cannot be amended by the Planning Commission, if needed, or by City Council members at their next meeting on May 23. The Planning Commission meets May 16 at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers to further discuss whether the city will consider condemning the Hynds Building and the hole.