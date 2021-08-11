LARAMIE – United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch will visit the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus with a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Gorsuch will discuss “Constitution Day Reflections: Equal Justice for All” in a fireside chat format with Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden. His talk will take place in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.

There is no charge for the event, but tickets are required and may be reserved at the Performing Arts box office or by calling 307-766-6666.

For more information, call Chavawn Kelley, UW College of Law program coordinator, at (307) 766-6562 or email ckelley@uwyo.edu.

