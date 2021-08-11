...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties
WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
US Supreme Court justice to visit UW College of Law Sept. 16
LARAMIE – United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch will visit the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus with a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
Gorsuch will discuss “Constitution Day Reflections: Equal Justice for All” in a fireside chat format with Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden. His talk will take place in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.
There is no charge for the event, but tickets are required and may be reserved at the Performing Arts box office or by calling 307-766-6666.
For more information, call Chavawn Kelley, UW College of Law program coordinator, at (307) 766-6562 or email ckelley@uwyo.edu.