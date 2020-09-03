CHEYENNE – A U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and a Cheyenne Police Department officer were honored Wednesday afternoon after their quick actions on a recent Saturday morning helped apprehend a man accused of sexually assaulting women at King Soopers supermarket.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandin McGovern and Cheyenne Police Sgt. Zac Bentley were both given a Commendation Award by Police Chief Brian Kozak.
An individual was at King Soopers on Aug. 22, and was going around the store allegedly sexually assaulting women. The individual’s identity isn’t known at this time because sexual assault suspects’ identities aren’t revealed until after their case has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.
One of the women who the suspect pushed against an aisle shelf and was sexually assaulting began yelling to get people’s attention. The man walked away and began assaulting other women in the store.
At this point, McGovern became aware of the situation and approached the suspect. At this point, Bentley, who was off-duty at the time, entered the store and saw the situation unfolding.
Bentley quickly jumped in, identified himself as a police officer, and detained the man with McGovern’s help until on-duty police could arrive and arrest him.
“It was a life-threatening situation. The suspect had a razor blade in his hand, unknown to the Air Force sergeant, but he did the right thing, especially when he saw another officer needed help,” Kozak said.
Kozak said what was special about this situation was people jumped in to help the situation, instead of record it on their cellphones.
Bentley said he didn’t know he was about to receive an award until 10 minutes before the ceremony. He said it’s nice to be recognized for his work and to be supported by the community.
“It’s nice to be in a place where we’re supported and there’s people that are willing to back me up,” Bentley said. “Also, people are willing to stand up for what’s right and not let something like this just slide and not turn the other cheek and look away.”
Bentley said if McGovern hadn’t stepped up before he got there, he might not have even known there was a problem. He said it’s important for people to step up and do the right thing, and McGovern definitely did that.
When he found out he was receiving an award, McGovern said he was shocked. As an Air Force firefighter, he said he doesn’t do his job for the awards, and as firefighters, they’re taught to stay humble.
Despite this, McGovern said he appreciates being recognized for his actions.
“I would like the biggest thing for women and men out there to take from this is to step in and do the right thing for each other,” he said.
McGovern said he had a lot of training through the years that helped him handle this situation, especially his EMT training. This training helped him know how to detain a patient and psychologically redirect patients to help keep them longer.
Also, being a confinement officer helped him know the rules, rights, regulations and laws about when you can touch an individual to detain them.
“The hardest part was to calm down so that I could critically think about what’s happening,” he said. “And staying on edge enough to know that at any moment this man’s blade could come to me. I just wanted to make sure that I could defend myself, but still keep everybody else in the room safe.”
McGovern said he knew he needed to step in when he saw his wife come out of the aisle after being assaulted by the man. He said she stood up for herself, pushed the man away as she escaped him and screamed.
He said his wife is an incredibly level-headed woman and wouldn’t have reacted that way unless it was warranted.
“Protect each other. Everybody should be able to do this for each other. Nobody should have to endure people like that,” McGovern said.