CASPER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction pilot projects for fiscal year 2021.
The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans. They are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture, according to a news release.
USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production will accept applications on Grants.gov until 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time on July 16. Projects should span two years, with a start date of September 25, 2021, and a completion date of September 25, 2023.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide assistance for conservation related activities.
Priority will be given to projects that anticipate or demonstrate economic benefits, incorporate plans to make compost easily accessible to farmers, including community gardeners, integrate other food waste strategies, including food recovery efforts and collaborate with multiple partners.
Questions about this cooperative agreement opportunity can be sent to UrbanAgriculture@usda.gov. More information is available at farmers.gov/urban.