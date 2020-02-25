CHEYENNE – The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the Wyoming hemp regulatory plan and has granted authority to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture to regulate the hemp industry in the state.
The WDA resubmitted the Wyoming hemp plan on Jan. 31 after the USDA issued the Domestic Hemp Production Program interim final rule late last year. Upon USDA’s approval of the Wyoming hemp plan last Thursday, the WDA will now have primary regulatory responsibility for hemp growing and processing in the state of Wyoming.
“We are happy that the USDA approved our state plan and that the WDA will now be able to provide one more crop option for growers and processors in Wyoming,” Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, said in a news release. “Now that we have delegated authority from the USDA, the next step for the WDA is to implement emergency rules in order to initiate our program in Wyoming.”
Gov. Mark Gordon, in consultation with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, has signed the emergency rules, which will be in effect for 120 days. During that time, the WDA will go through the normal rule promulgation process, including a public comment period and resulting in a final rule.
“This has been a long journey, and I want to thank all those involved in this effort, including the Secretary of State’s Office, for expediting the rulemaking process,” Gordon said in a prepared statement.
For more information on the hemp program in Wyoming, go online to https://wyagric.state.wy.us/.