Weather Alert

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE PINE RIDGE FROM CONVERSE COUNTY WYOMING EAST THROUGH THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE NORTH LARAMIE, SNOWY, AND SIERRA MADRE MOUNTAIN RANGES THROUGH TUESDAY... ...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL ALSO DEVELOP ALONG A SMALL AREA IN EXTREME SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHERN LARAMIE COUNTY, SOUTHERN PLATTE AND GOSHEN COUNTIES IN WYOMING. THE TOWNS OF KIMBALL, HARRISON, AND SIDNEY IN THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. SNOW AMOUNTS WILL BE LESS IN CHEYENNE. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&