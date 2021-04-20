CHEYENNE – Agricultural producers: Has your operation been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing updates to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for producers of agricultural commodities marketed in 2020 who faced market disruptions due to COVID-19, according to a USDA news release.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced an expansion of CFAP on March 24. This is part of a larger effort to reach a greater share of farming operations and improve USDA pandemic assistance.
If, in 2020, you owned or produced livestock (cattle, pigs, sheep/wool, broilers/pullets, eggs and more), or row or specialty crops (including aquaculture, nursery, and more) you may be eligible for financial assistance through CFAP 2.
The CFAP 2 signup period has reopened as part of USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Participation in CFAP 1 is NOT required for assistance through CFAP 2.
To learn more, visit farmers.gov/CFAP, contact the call center at 877-508-8364, or contact your local Farm Service Agency office.