WASHINGTON, D.C. – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated four Wyoming counties as primary natural disaster areas, according to a recent release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Producers in Albany, Carbon, Fremont and Platte counties who suffered losses due to recent drought might be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend necessary emergency credit to those recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, such as the replacement of essential items (i.e. equipment or livestock), reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the following counties are also eligible to apply: Converse, Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie, Natrona, Niobrara, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Washakie.
The deadline to apply is May 10. FSA will then review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of droughts. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Farmers can contact their local USDA service center for information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. For more information, visit www.farmers.gov/recover.