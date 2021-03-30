LINCOLN, Neb. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is extending the Conservation Stewardship Program renewal application through April 7.
CSP is USDA’s largest working lands conservation program, with more than 90 million acres enrolled.
Participants with existing CSP contracts that close on Dec. 31, 2021, can benefit from recent program changes by renewing their contracts for an additional five years if they agree to adopt additional conservation practices on their land. Applications to renew expiring contracts are due by April 7.
CSP is for working lands, including cropland, pastureland, rangeland, non-industrial forestland, as well as tribal lands. The program helps producers build on existing conservation efforts while strengthening their operations.
CSP provides many benefits, including increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife habitat improvements and resiliency to weather extremes. It also encourages the adoption of new technologies and innovative management techniques.
Through CSP, agricultural producers and forest landowners earn payments for actively managing, maintaining and expanding conservation activities like cover crops, buffer strips, pollinator and beneficial insect habitat, and soil health activities while maintaining active agricultural production.
Producers interested in contract renewals or applying for CSP for the first time should visit the https://tinyurl.com/h44fcrf6 or contact their local USDA service center.