WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums on USDA Single Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans through June 30.
These actions will bring relief to residents in rural America who have housing loans through USDA, according to a USDA news release.
“USDA recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson. “That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds-of-thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single Family Housing loans.”
A recent Census Bureau survey showed that 8.2 million homeowners are currently behind on mortgage payments, and of that number, 3 million homeowners behind on payments were Black or Hispanic.
This effort underscores a commitment by USDA to bring relief and assistance to farmers, families and communities across the country who are in financial distress due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In January, USDA took action to bring relief to more than 12,000 distressed borrowers of USDA farm loans by temporarily suspending past-due debt collections, foreclosures, non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments and more.
Visit www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus for additional information on USDA’s Rural Development COVID-19 relief efforts, application deadline extensions and more. USDA Rural Development will keep our customers, partners and stakeholders continuously updated as additional actions are taken to bring relief and development to rural America.
Homeowners and renters can also visit www.consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options, protections and key deadlines from USDA, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau