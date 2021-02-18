Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County Counties, including Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. Areas of drifting snow may also result in slick roads and reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&