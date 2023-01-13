DENVER – The USDA Forest Service offers six fee‐free days throughout the year to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands.
The first will be on Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits still apply.
Fees will continue to be charged at Forest Service standard amenity fee recreation sites operated by concessionaires, unless individual managers choose to participate.
The following are other fee-free days in 2023:
For outdoor safety tips, visit fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.