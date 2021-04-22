CASPER – In honor of Earth Day 2021, Wyoming Acting State Director Janice Blare announced Thursday the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $2.5 million in critical infrastructure that will help Wyoming communities build back better and stronger while prioritizing climate-smart solutions and environmental stewardship.
USDA is making the investments in Wyoming under the Water and Environmental Program and the Rural Energy for America Program.
For example, Lusk will repair deteriorating water and wastewater infrastructure with $2.4 million in water and waste disposal loans. The more than 60-year-old lines require replacements and repairs to the main water and sewer lines, manholes and fire hydrants to alleviate health and sanitary issues. The project is leveraged with funding from the Wyoming State Revolving Funds loan program.
Another example is the $100,000 energy audit grant awarded to the Wyoming Energy Authority. This will allow it to expand its existing Small Business Energy Program by providing energy audits to rural small businesses and agricultural producers statewide; which allows WEA to reach more businesses across the state. The WEA works with an energy auditor, who will conduct the energy audits for eligible rural business owners and agricultural producers throughout the state to maximize the completion of conservation and energy efficiency projects. The energy audit also acts as a precursor to the USDA Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Guaranteed Loans & Grants.
According to a news release, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities, such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.