...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation
CHEYENNE – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development state director Glenn Pauley announced investments of more than $2 million to expand access to water and waste infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation.
The Water and Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands program projects will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of people in rural Wyoming, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.
“We work closely with our tribal partners to collaborate on current and future projects to improve the quality of life on the Wind River Reservation,” Pauley said. “These projects will not only address the need for housing, but also upgrade infrastructure for people living and working in the area. Our goal is to provide access to safe, reliable drinking water and solid waste facilities and services while easing health risks.”
A $1.4 million grant has been awarded to replace older equipment for the Northern Arapaho Tribe Solid Waste Program. The new equipment will include waste cans for program users, as well as a skid steer, waste truck, cable hoist truck and a welding truck. The project will allow NATSWP to increase the number of waste program users, while increasing revenue and sustainability. This investment will help combat the many illegal dumping sites on the Wind River Reservation.
The Northern Arapaho Housing Authority received a $629,000 grant to assist in the development of community water and sewer infrastructure improvements, and the replacement of a sewer lift station for the Northern Arapaho Housing Authority's Chief Black Coal housing project. The housing project intends to construct 20 single-family homes and a small community building in Fremont County.
The investments are part of the President Joe Biden's administration's commitment to ensure that people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.