CHEYENNE – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development state director Glenn Pauley announced investments of more than $2 million to expand access to water and waste infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation.

The Water and Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands program projects will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of people in rural Wyoming, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus