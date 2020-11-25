WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Monday announced the official launch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s AskUSDA Contact Center program.
The AskUSDA Contact Center will serve as the “one front door” for phone, chat and web inquires, transforming how the public interacts with USDA and providing an enhanced experience for the public.
The public can contact AskUSDA by phone at 833-ONE-USDA, with representatives available 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MDT weekdays. The website, https://ask.usda.gov/, is available 24/7 and includes live chat agents available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT weekdays. Inquiries can also be sent via email at any time to askusda@usda.gov.