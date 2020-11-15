CASPER – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the 2021 signup periods for general Conservation Reserve Program and CRP Grasslands offers.
General signup for CRP will be open from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12; signup for CRP Grasslands runs from March 15 to April 23.
Both programs are competitive and provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
Through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. Farmers and ranchers who participate in CRP help provide numerous benefits to the nation’s environment and economy. CRP general signup is held annually. The competitive general signup includes increased opportunities for enrollment of wildlife habitat through the State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) initiative.
CRP Grasslands helps landowners and operators protect grassland, including rangeland, pastureland and certain other lands while maintaining the areas as grazing lands. Protecting grasslands contributes positively to the economy of many regions, provides biodiversity of plant and animal populations and improves environmental quality. A separate CRP Grasslands signup is offered each year following general signup.
Signed into law in 1985, CRP is one of the largest private lands conservation programs in the United States. It was originally intended to primarily control soil erosion and potentially stabilize commodity prices by taking marginal lands out of production. The program has evolved over the years, providing many conservation and economic benefits. The program marks its 35-year anniversary this December.
For more information on CRP, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local FSA county office.