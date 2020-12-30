WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking for applications for grants to help agricultural producers and small rural businesses develop and market new products, according to Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand.
Approximately $33 million in grants is available under the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program. The agency may also utilize any funding that becomes available through enactment of fiscal year 2021 appropriations.
The grants may be used to develop new products from raw agricultural products or to promote new markets for established products. Veterans, socially disadvantaged groups, beginning farmers and ranchers, operators of small- and medium-sized family farms and ranches, and farmer and rancher cooperatives are given special priority.
Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments. Key strategies include:
Achieving e-connectivity for rural America
Developing the rural economy
Harnessing technological innovation
Supporting a rural workforce
Improving quality of life
For additional information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/newsroom/stakeholder-announcementsand https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/d efault/files/USDA_RD_SA_VAPG_NOSADecember 182020.pdf.
From staff reports