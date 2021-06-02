WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced that the agency is seeking applications for grants to make housing repairs for low- and very-low-income rural residents.
The grants are being provided through USDA’s Housing Preservation Grant program.
Eligible applicants include town or county governments, public agencies, federally recognized Indian tribes, and nonprofit and faith-based organizations. USDA does not provide funding directly to individual homeowners under this program.
Unless otherwise noted, applicants wishing to apply for assistance must make their statement of activities available to the public for comment. The applicant(s) must announce the availability of the statement of activities for review in a newspaper of general circulation in the project area and allow at least 15 days for public comment. The start of this 15-day period must occur no later than 16 days prior to the last day for acceptance of pre-applications by USDA Rural Development.
Federally recognized Indian tribes are exempt from the requirement to consult with local leaders, including announcing the availability of its statement of activities for review in a newspaper.
Applicants wishing to submit a paper pre-application must contact the USDA RD Montana State Office in order to receive further information and copies of the paper pre-application package. For contact information, visit the USDA RD Montana website, https://www.rd.usda.gov/contactpage/montana-contacts.
Paper pre-applications are due by 5 p.m. July 7 at the USDA RD Montana State Office. Electronic pre-applications submitted through www.grants.gov are due by 3 p.m. July 19.