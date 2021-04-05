WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it is requesting public input from interested parties, including potential customers and interested stakeholders, to help create a new Rural Renewable Energy Pilot Program.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 provided $10 million to USDA to develop a pilot program that provides financial assistance to rural communities to further develop renewable energy. The new program will aim to support the nation’s critical energy needs and combat climate change while advancing environmental justice, racial equity and economic opportunity through the use of distributed energy technologies, innovations and/or solutions.
To ensure a diverse group of voices are heard, USDA is seeking written comments and will host a public listening session on April 22. Public comment is requested on the following topics:
- Program purposes, goals, metrics and standards;
- Eligible applicants, participants, partners including, but not limited to, communities, residencies, industry and commercial entities;
- Eligible technologies, including, but not limited to, generation, storage, controller and grid;
- Potential impact of the pilot program and renewable energy systems more broadly on each of the following: environmental justice, racial equity and economic opportunity; and
- Options to measure and maximize the benefits of renewable energy systems for environmental justice, racial equity and economic opportunity in rural areas.
A stakeholder listening session will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22, from 12-2:30 p.m. MDT. Anyone can RSVP to participate online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/renewableenergy4-22-21.
Written comments are encouraged and must be submitted online by April 29 via the Federal eRulemaking Portal. To submit a comment, go to www.regulations.gov and search for the Docket ID RBS–21–Business–0010. Follow the online instructions for submitting comments. All comments received will be posted without change and will be publicly available on regulations.gov.