WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson recently announced that the department is accepting applications for loan guarantees and grants for renewable energy systems, and to make energy efficiency improvements, conduct energy audits and provide development assistance.
Funds are being made available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). USDA is seeking applications for Fiscal Year 2022 funding. The deadlines to apply for grants are Oct. 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Applications for technical assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2022. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.
Agricultural producers and rural small businesses are eligible applicants for loan guarantees and grants for renewable energy systems and to make energy efficiency improvements. State and local governments, federally recognized tribes, land-grant colleges or universities or other institutions of higher education, rural electric cooperatives, public power entities, and Resource Conservation & Development Councils are eligible applicants for grants to conduct energy audits and provide development assistance.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask any questions about the REAP program or the application process.
Additional information on the required materials and how to apply for the REAP program are available at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-07-26/pdf/2021-15785.pdf