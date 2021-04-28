WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently announced that the Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration is making more than $1.69 billion available to the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) to provide relief from the impacts of COVID-19 to the company’s business operations, workforce and state funding partners.
The funding is provided under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
After experiencing its best year in 2019, Amtrak has faced an unprecedented decline in ridership since the start of the pandemic, which led the company to furlough employees and reduce service levels in response to revenue shortfalls.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used primarily to offset the loss of ticket revenue that Amtrak uses to operate its trains and maintain its infrastructure. Amtrak has begun recalling furloughed employees and plans to restore long-distance service starting in late May.
FRA has obligated $969,388,160 for the Northeast Corridor and $728,611,840 for the national network of state-supported and long-distance intercity passenger routes as mandated by Congress to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
In the grant agreement with Amtrak, FRA requires the railroad company to report on the number of furloughed employees recalled to service and provide a schedule for the expected recall of all furloughed employees.