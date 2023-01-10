A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility Nov. 18, 2021, in Boston. Increased package deliveries for Amazon.com are at least partly to blame for recent mail disruptions in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – A regional representative for the United States Postal Service has said that mail services are back to normal following complaints over delayed mail and long lines at the post office in recent weeks.
“Mail and retail services in the Cheyenne and the southeastern area of Wyoming have returned to normal levels,” James Boxrud, a Denver-based representative for the USPS, said in an email statement to the WTE on Tuesday. “We did temporarily shift employees from three retail units to the main offices on Jan. 3 to help sort mail, and those units were closed for the remainder of the day.”
The WTE received several anonymous reports from local postal workers of direction to “roll mail,” or pause letter deliveries and instead prioritize packages – in particular, those from Amazon. When asked directly by the WTE how and when certain mail is prioritized, and why, Boxrud declined to respond.
Subsequent requests by the WTE to Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington, about the process by which Amazon either does, or does not, use USPS carriers in its final delivery stages, and whether there are Amazon delivery drivers in Wyoming currently, remained unanswered Tuesday afternoon.
A USPS worker in Cheyenne who asked to remain anonymous pointed toward direction from Interim Cheyenne Postmaster Aleicia Dickson to enact “rolling mail,” a process by which packages are prioritized over regular letters and other USPS mail. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was not able to reach Dickson for comment.
Mail that is sent first class does not have a barcode; however, packages sent by Amazon do. Those are often and continuously scanned to show a delivery timeline, meaning they are more traceable. Although unconfirmed, such is believed to be the underlying motivation for high-level direction to deliver packages with a barcode over regular letters sent by way of the USPS.
“This means … an Amazon package is taking precedence over a potential Social Security check (or) a passport. All of these things are important,” an anonymous mail carrier told the WTE on Monday. “The reason is that a piece of mail does not have a barcode that can go on a report. There is no accountability.”
Cheyenne’s post office serves as a regional hub for southeast Wyoming, with much of the state’s most rural communities’ mail routed through the capital. In the event of bad weather, local mail sent in places like Rawlins can be hand-canceled and kept within the city, but in good weather, that mail is sent to Cheyenne for automatic sorting at the regional facility.
What effect rolling mail practices have on the entire region remains unclear.
“There will be localized interruptions in certain areas due to weather/road closures or availability," Boxrud said in his statement Tuesday. "In the rare occasion when we are unable to deliver to a particular neighborhood, we make deliveries a priority for next day, so no one goes without mail for more than two days.
“We are very proud of the extraordinary effort our employees are making during this post-holiday season.”
He continued by saying that USPS letter carriers make every effort to deliver their routes if they feel it is safe to do so.
“Their personal safety comes first. In the event of mandatory evacuation orders/mandatory road closures by local, state or federal officials, the USPS will suspend services in those areas,” he said.
He also added some routine direction to local customers, without commenting on the situation in specific.
“The Postal Service asks customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes. Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear of snow and ice. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers,” he said.
On Monday, Boxrud said that the Cheyenne post office has 20 job openings, and numerous positions are available across Wyoming.
