Mail disruptions

A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility Nov. 18, 2021, in Boston. Increased package deliveries for Amazon.com are at least partly to blame for recent mail disruptions in Cheyenne.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHEYENNE – A regional representative for the United States Postal Service has said that mail services are back to normal following complaints over delayed mail and long lines at the post office in recent weeks.

“Mail and retail services in the Cheyenne and the southeastern area of Wyoming have returned to normal levels,” James Boxrud, a Denver-based representative for the USPS, said in an email statement to the WTE on Tuesday. “We did temporarily shift employees from three retail units to the main offices on Jan. 3 to help sort mail, and those units were closed for the remainder of the day.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

