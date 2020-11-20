DENVER – The U.S. Postal Service expects that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person.
In order to meet these challenges, USPS Sunday delivery will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
According to USPS, the busiest time for mailing is the two weeks before Christmas, with Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. USPS includes the following shipping deadlines to meet a Dec. 25 delivery:
- Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 – Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Expressservice
Alaska
- Dec. 18 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail
- Dec. 19 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail
- Dec. 21 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
- Dec. 15 – Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 – Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express