CHEYENNE – Utility work for the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension Project has been completed for the winter season.
Work will resume in the spring, when warmer temperatures arrive. All current detours will remain in place for motorists, according to a news release from the city of Cheyenne.
The new storm sewer, water main and sanitary lines for the project have been installed and are functional. When work returns in the spring, road surfacing will be a primary focus.
