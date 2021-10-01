Sorry, an error occurred.
CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Aztec Construction will begin utility work associated with the Dell Range Senior Living Project.
The work will require Dell Range to be reduced to one lane from Cleveland Avenue to Flaming Gorge Avenue during working hours. Two-way traffic will be accommodated with the use of a flagging crew.
The street will be returned to regular two-way traffic in the evenings.
The duration of this project is one to two weeks, weather permitting.
