CHEYENNE – Increased federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act will help lower the cost of applying carbon capture technology to coal-fired power plants, according to Black Hills Energy, just not enough to justify the cost to Wyoming ratepayers.

Adding carbon capture to the Wygen II and Neil Simpson II coal plants, according Black Hills’ ongoing analysis, would increase rates for its customers in Wyoming by about 15%, or a range of $22.75 to $25.34 per month for the average residential customer. Bills could rise in a range of $40.71 to $103.97 per month for commercial customers.

