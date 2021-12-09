...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
UW alum’s gift supports War Memorial west-side renovations
LARAMIE – A gift from a former Cowboys football walk-on under Coach Al Kincaid in the 1980s is the first major gift to support planned renovations to the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
“Although my time on the football team was brief, I have been a Wyoming Cowboy fan since we moved to Wyoming in 1976,” Cody Ritchie said in a news release.
The $1 million gift from Cody and his wife, Patsy, will support the west-side upgrades to War Memorial Stadium. The project is still being finalized, but will include improvements and upgrades to restrooms, concessions, seating, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and the press area. The project will be supported by private gifts and funding from the Wyoming Legislature.
“Cody and Patsy are so passionate about this university and so committed to the overall mission of UW athletics,” said Tom Burman, UW athletics director, in the release. “Cody talks frequently about the importance of the Cowboys as a means to keep engaged when you are forced to start your career outside of Wyoming. Tracking the Cowboys from long distance keeps you engaged with your college and brings you back to campus.”
Ritchie was born in Canada, and the family moved to Wyoming when he was 11. He attended junior high in Cody and graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper.
After high school, he attended UW, walking on to the football team and later played rugby. In 1987, Ritchie earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW and went on to earn a master’s in exercise sport science and athletic administration from the University of Arizona in 1991, where he was an intern for the Wildcat Club.
Ritchie is the founder, CEO and managing partner of Crest Insurance Group, a full-service insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states.