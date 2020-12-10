LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for the 2022 UW Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards.
Applications that are submitted now through Feb. 28, 2022, will be reviewed, and awardees will be chosen in spring 2022. Those awardees will be honored in fall 2022.
Due to COVID-19, recognition activities for the 2020 UW Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards were postponed until fall 2021. The three Distinguished Alumni are David Burman, Nancy Freudenthal and Peter Sherman; the Medallion Service Award recipient is April Brimmer Kunz.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who are distinguished in their businesses, professions or life’s work; who are people of integrity, stature and demonstrated ability; and who reflect upon and realize the importance of their UW education.
The Medallion Service Award recognizes alumni or friends of the university who have given unselfishly of their time, talent or support to UW, and who are people of integrity and stature. This award may not be given annually, but nominations are accepted each year.
Honorees for the Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards may be nominated by anyone. Downloadable nomination forms are available on the UWAA website at www.uwyo.edu/alumni, or they can be obtained by calling the UWAA at 307-766-4166 or emailing uwalumni@uwyo.edu. The nomination forms list eligibility requirements. For more information, call UWAA Executive Director Keener Fry at 307-766-4166 or email keener.fry@uwyo.edu.