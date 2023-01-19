Laramie County Library Outreach Librarian Melanie Hornbeck cleans her workspace after her shift on the desk Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Cheyenne. The library has required all staff and patrons to wear masks while inside the public building since it reopened June 25. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health gave its approval Tuesday for a countywide mask mandate for public spaces in response to the increase in local and statewide COVID-19 cases. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Outreach Advisory Board.
The winners split a $4,000 award, with each receiving a $2,000 grant to continue their work supporting literacy in Wyoming.
For the last six years, Hornbeck has been making monthly visits to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms in Laramie County School District 1, often in low-income schools, to help teachers enhance the literacy skills of students. She meets students wherever they are, which also includes visits to summer school classrooms and the Laramie County Library System Bookmobile. These visits did not stop during the COVID-19 pandemic; they just switched to online-delivery storytimes when in-person contact was not possible, according to a news release.
During her visits, Hornbeck comes to the class with materials and lessons that make reading and exploring literature fun. She uses direct models, interactive play, songs, puppets and reader’s theaters in lessons that leave students wanting more. Her impact has been proven by an increase in student scores, retention and skills.
Hornbeck also encourages students to take their reading home with them, in addition to inviting them to go to their local libraries to explore even more. She shares calendars to showcase events and activities occurring at the libraries that will interest the students.
The Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award is a way to recognize and honor Wyoming citizens, organizations, businesses or communities that have made substantial contributions that enhance the literacy development among the Wyoming community.