LARAMIE – The director of Cornell University’s Student Disability Services has been appointed as the University of Wyoming’s first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Zebadiah Hall, who has been an advocate for inclusivity in roles at multiple institutions during his career, will begin his work at UW on Dec. 22, according to a news release. The appointment was approved Friday by the UW Board of Trustees, concluding a nationwide search that brought four finalists to campus this fall.
“We’re excited that Zebadiah has agreed to join our UW team and fill this important new role to help us continue advancing as an excellent and inclusive university,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the release. “I’m so impressed by his understanding and enthusiasm for making sure our campus is a welcoming place for everyone – and a place where diverse perspectives are shared and discussed in a spirit of civility.”
Hall holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Indiana. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in leadership for the advancement of learning and service in higher education from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
As director of SDS at Cornell University, Hall transformed SDS from a medical model to a social model, building bridges with key campus partners and stakeholders within the state of New York and nationally. In addition to being the director of SDS, Hall served as the chair of the Diversity Working Group for Cornell Health, co-chair of the Men of Color Colleague Network Group and a member of the university’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator team, the Student and Campus Life Advisory Committee and Belonging at Cornell Committee.