LARAMIE – The director of Cornell University’s Student Disability Services has been appointed as the University of Wyoming’s first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Zebadiah Hall, who has been an advocate for inclusivity in roles at multiple institutions during his career, will begin his work at UW on Dec. 22, according to a news release. The appointment was approved Friday by the UW Board of Trustees, concluding a nationwide search that brought four finalists to campus this fall.


