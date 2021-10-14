LARAMIE – Masks will continue to be required inside most University of Wyoming buildings where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.
The board voted Wednesday to extend the mask policy, as Albany County remains in the Wyoming Department of Health’s “high transmission levels” category for COVID-19. As of Monday, there were 22 active cases among UW students and employees – 10 students off campus, six students on campus and six employees.
The policy will continue to be revisited in subsequent meetings of the board.
Exceptions to the indoor mask requirement are voluntary public events, such as athletics and music, theater and dance performances; voluntary social events; and private, by-invitation events that involve rental and/or use of UW spaces on campus. Employees and students who have legitimate medical reasons to not wear masks can seek exceptions.
An additional exception is for patrons of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center when participating in recreational activities, sport or fitness, or when a spectator at a voluntary public recreational event. Half Acre patrons are still required to wear masks when entering and exiting the building, at all customer service desks and in meeting rooms.
A recent anonymous survey conducted by the Associated Students of UW found that, of 2,098 students surveyed, 49% agreed with the current mask policy, 21.5% somewhat agreed and 29.5% disagreed.