LARAMIE – Fans in Laramie County have the chance to see the iconic University of Wyoming marching band as part of an outreach event this Friday, Oct. 7.
UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band will perform during the pregame of the Cheyenne East-Cheyenne Central high school football game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. The pregame show begins at about 5:30 p.m. at East High School’s Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Known as “Bringing the Thunder,” the band’s appearance is a celebration of UW’s commitment to serve the state and its residents, providing an opportunity for fans in attendance to enjoy one of the West’s preeminent collegiate marching bands, according to a UW news release. Last year, Western Thunder performed during halftime of the Kelly Walsh-Natrona County high school football game in Casper.
In addition to the performance by UW’s marching band, “Bringing the Thunder” will feature representatives of the UW Office of Admissions to answer questions, distribute T-shirts and interact with fans.
Western Thunder Marching Band is composed of students involved in almost every academic major offered at UW. In addition to playing at UW home games and postseason events for football and basketball, the band has appeared at Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers professional football games.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, Western Thunder will host 16 high school marching bands from around the region in an invitational competition at UW’s War Memorial Stadium. The daylong event is free and open to the public.
Cheyenne is well represented on this year’s edition of Western Thunder, including student musicians who graduated from both high schools’ marching bands – led by directors Kevin Madigan (Central) and Aemalemalo Seui and Aric Hageman (East).
The students from Cheyenne who’ll be among the Western Thunder ranks Friday are: Megan Alisea-Mayne, piccolo; Marie Apostolou, baritone; Scarlett Bainbridge, piccolo; Isabelle Carson, mellophone; Kathryn Carter, piccolo; Samantha Chernogorec, piccolo; Brent Church, snare drum; Faith Danner, trombone; Lexus Fermelia, tenor drums; Kate Good, alto saxophone; Noah Hawthorne, mellophone; Brock Huntington, snare drum; Sam Jones, trumpet; Alma Ledesma, trumpet; Aileen McGahuey, clarinet; Madison Merrell, trumpet; Rickie Morrow, trombone; Jacob Niedfelt, tenor saxophone; Kaila O’Connor, sousaphone; Jordyn Oligschlaeger, trumpet; Emily Ottoes, color guard; Mae Pierson, sousaphone; Kylie Schelhaas, trombone; Gracelyn Troxell, cymbals; Mason Valentine, sousaphone; Ethan Walsh, snare drum; Julia Wells, trumpet; and Logan Yanguez, clarinet.