LARAMIE – Fans in Laramie County have the chance to see the iconic University of Wyoming marching band as part of an outreach event this Friday, Oct. 7.

UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band will perform during the pregame of the Cheyenne East-Cheyenne Central high school football game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. The pregame show begins at about 5:30 p.m. at East High School’s Okie Blanchard Stadium.

