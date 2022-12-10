Heading into the 2023 legislative session, University of Wyoming will focus on gaining funding to build its programs and support the employees running them, UW President Ed Seidel told the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Friday.
The request comes during a recovery period for the university after it was hit with budget cuts and inflationary costs the past two years.
Since Seidel arrived on campus, he’s hired six new vice presidents and six new deans, and is working to bring stability to the university and focus on making decisions that will support the state’s economic development, he said.
“We are focused largely on people and programs … and things that enhance our fundamental core land-grant mission,” Seidel said. “It’s to finish what we started in several areas.”
Receiving more money to support staff members is a major concern of the university, Seidel said. Last year, the university received some funds from the Legislature and added its own $2 million contribution to pay for staff, but wages still need to be increased.
Programs
One project-specific request was for $5.5 million for tier one engineering programming, an initiative that began in 2017. Prior allocations in this area led to the construction of a new engineering building and contributions to the university’s petroleum engineering program.
UW needs more money for this area in order to hire enough staff to provide all the classes necessary for the program, which so far has been a challenge because of budget cuts.
“One of my most important priorities for the university is to diversify our revenue streams to the university,” Seidel said.
Having stronger research programs would open the university to more opportunities to bring in money through research grants from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and other groups, he said.
The university also will request funding for its Science Initiative Program, a project that began in 2015.
If granted by the Legislature, this money will go toward a variety of research programs for graduate students and educational opportunities for professors.
Some of these include a mentoring program that will update professors on new methods of teaching science, a road show to present at science fairs and high schools, and programs to involve students in research.
This will include funding for faculty to prepare grant proposals that could bring in more money to the university.
Seidel also outlined a request of $5 million for venture capital funding. He said that while there are constitutional issues with state money being used to directly fund new businesses, there could be potential workarounds.
There is a need for venture capital money in the state, Seidel said, adding that entrepreneurship programs involved with UW, such as Impact 307 and the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, have been successful.
“There is a lack of venture capital in the state of Wyoming,” Seidel said. “There are firms from outside the state … but we don’t have anything to offer ourselves right now.”
Seidel also requested $5 million for updates to the Advanced Research Computing Center, $1 million for recruiting and training in the College of Education and $2.5 million for enhanced campus security measures in aging buildings that house historical artifacts.
Construction
UW also made funding requests for various capital construction programs, including $7.4 million for major maintenance.
The university is already $15 million behind on its budget because of inflation creating higher construction costs, Vice President for UW Operations and Government and Community Affairs Bill Mai said.
The requests include $11.7 million for the west stands in War Memorial Stadium, $27.1 million for work on UW’s research centers across the state and $1 million for a roundabout at 22nd and Willett streets.
Further discussions about the capital construction requests will take place when the committee meets next week.
“I believe that the requests we’ve made here are really needed,” Seidel said. “They’re not new programs, and they’re really focused on delivering our land grant mission to the state.”