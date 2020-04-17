LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming College of Business will host an online small business assistance session via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. today, Friday, April 17.
The event is free and will be accessible for registered participants. Registration is available at www.uwyo.edu/business/covid-19/.
Several Wyoming business leaders will join UW College of Business Dean Dave Sprott and Steve Farkas, assistant dean, to discuss the process of the economic disaster loans, the new Paycheck Protection Program, and other issues small businesses and nonprofits are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many Wyoming small businesses and nonprofits are facing a loss of income and a lack of savings because of the economic impact of COVID-19,” Sprott said in a news release. “With the U.S. government stepping in with much-needed relief, our goal is to assist small businesses in understanding how those stimulus programs can help them manage their cash flows during this time of uncertainty.”
Signed into law March 6, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, enabling the U.S. Small Business Administration to offer $7 billion in disaster assistance loans to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Invited business leaders include: Tom Bass, president of Wyoming Bank and Trust; Dave Krause, CEO and president of UniWyo Federal Credit Union; and Jaime Liberty, CPA and senior manager at McGee, Hearne and Paiz.