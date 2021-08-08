LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Laramie.

The regular meeting will be offered in person and also by Zoom.

Interested members of the public wishing to listen in on the meeting may request access to the Zoom link by emailing Christine Reed at christine.reed@uwyo.edu.

UW School of Energy Resources Executive Director Holly Krutka will provide an SER status update, followed by SER division reports and a finance update.

The Wyoming State Legislature established the ERC in 2006. Made up of representatives from industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to SER on priorities for research and outreach.

SER provides undergraduate education and graduate research opportunities; conducts research on existing and emerging energy resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.

More information is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.

