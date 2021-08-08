...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Laramie.
The regular meeting will be offered in person and also by Zoom.
Interested members of the public wishing to listen in on the meeting may request access to the Zoom link by emailing Christine Reed at christine.reed@uwyo.edu.
UW School of Energy Resources Executive Director Holly Krutka will provide an SER status update, followed by SER division reports and a finance update.
The Wyoming State Legislature established the ERC in 2006. Made up of representatives from industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to SER on priorities for research and outreach.
SER provides undergraduate education and graduate research opportunities; conducts research on existing and emerging energy resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.