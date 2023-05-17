LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming student-led Ethics Club awarded $158,000 to four area nonprofit organizations at a recent SparkTank event.
SparkTank is the UW Ethics Club’s philanthropic campaign to support local nonprofits. SparkTank “sparks” the mission of local nonprofits and enriches the college experience for UW students by showing them the power and personal growth brought on by leading philanthropic efforts.
“The impact that these organizations have on the Laramie community is immense,” said Ethics Club President Tucker Norman of Pine Bluffs about the winning organizations. “We are proud to support their missions.”
The funds raised for this year’s SparkTank were distributed to:
Unaccompanied Students Initiative: $50,000. Unaccompanied Students Initiative provides safe, stable housing and develops support systems for youth ages 16-20 who are experiencing homelessness.
Climb Wyoming: $45,000. Climb Wyoming helps low-income single mothers through career training and placement.
Family Promise: $38,000. Family Promise helps low-income families and those who are homeless achieve sustainable independence.
Feeding Laramie Valley: $25,000. Feeding Laramie Valley works for food security and an equitable, just and sustainable food system in Albany County.