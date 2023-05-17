LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming student-led Ethics Club awarded $158,000 to four area nonprofit organizations at a recent SparkTank event.

SparkTank is the UW Ethics Club’s philanthropic campaign to support local nonprofits. SparkTank “sparks” the mission of local nonprofits and enriches the college experience for UW students by showing them the power and personal growth brought on by leading philanthropic efforts.

