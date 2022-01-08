CHEYENNE – Park, Big Horn and Washakie counties will be offering five private pesticide applicator classes February and March.
These classes are an opportunity for individuals to renew or obtain a private pesticide applicator license. Any landowner that anticipates applying restricted use pesticides must acquire a private pesticide application license through this class, complete the take-home workbook, or pass the exam administered in the extension office, prior to purchasing and use of said pesticide.
The class includes weed and pest district updates, worker protection standards, pest management, pesticide labels, pesticides in the environment, sprayer calibration, the license form, and more. Class space is limited, please RSVP in advance.
Locations, dates and times are:
Big Horn County Weed and Pest, Greybull – Feb. 1, 8 a.m.-noon.
Park County Library, Grizzly Room, Cody – Feb. 9, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Big Horn County Weed and Pest, Greybull – Feb. 17, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Park County Fairgrounds, Homesteader Hall, Powell – February 24, 8 a.m.-noon.
Washakie County Extension Office, Worland – March 16, 9 a.m.
Hot Springs County Weed and Pest, Thermopolis – March 8, 9.a.m
For more information or questions, or to receive a take-home workbook, contact the Powell Extension office at (307) 754-8836.