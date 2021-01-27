CHEYENNE – A new season of interactive University of Wyoming Extension Zoom/Facebook Live sessions begins Friday, Jan. 29, with hosts and expert guests offering information and answering questions on a number of resource topics.
Barnyards & Backyards Live! is presented by a team from the UW Extension and partner organizations on topics such as growing trees, vegetables, fruit and flowers, keeping horses healthy, feeding birds, reducing wildfire risk and more.
All sessions begin at 10 a.m. Fridays. The show schedule is at https://bit.ly/BBWYLive.
Viewers can interact with the hosts and guest speakers. Shows are recorded for later viewing, and related materials are made available.
Partners are the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Wyoming Conservation Districts, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, Audubon Rockies, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
Those who can’t view the show live but have questions they’d like recorded answers for can type them in the comments before the show on the show posts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BarnyardsBackyards/ or email them to barnyardsbackyards@uwyo.edu.
More than 35 shows were presented in 2020. Their recordings are available at http://www.uwyo.edu/barnbackyard/ under News for the Season.